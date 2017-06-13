Kennedy Wilson boosts bid for KWE

The new offer values Kennedy Wilson Europe at 1,145p based on Kennedy Wilson's (NYSE:KW) close yesterday of $19.55 - that's 11.2% above the initial offer, and a 22.4% premium to KWE's price in late April.

The boosted price - which includes cash along with a special dividend - should allow the deal to move forward, says BTIG bull Mark Palmer, noting support from a fund which initially opposed the deal, as well as other key holdout shareholders.