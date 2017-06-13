TreeHouse Foods appoints Robert B. Aiken, Jr. as President and COO

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) appointed Robert B. Aiken, Jr. as President and Chief Operating Officer, effective July 10.

Most recently, Mr. Aiken served as President and Chief Executive Officer of Essendant Inc.

"Bob has a unique food industry background, having been both a customer – as the CEO of US Foods – and a food manufacturer – as President and Chief Executive Officer of Metz Baking Company," said Sam K. Reed, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of TreeHouse Foods. "I've known Bob for many years and am confident that his background, insight and public company experience will prove instrumental as we complete the integration of the Private Brands business. Bob has a clear track record of driving margin expansion through a relentless focus on productivity and cost improvement in the face of industry change, and I am delighted to welcome him to the TreeHouse family."

Press Release