Spinal cord injury patients continue to improve in Asterias Bio's SCiStar study; shares ahead 8% premarket

Thinly traded micro cap Asterias Biotherapeutics (NYSEMKT:AST) perks up 8% premarket on average volume in response to its announcement of new data from ts Phase 1/2a SCiStar study assessing AST-OPC1 in patients with acute spinal cord injury.

Half of the patients (n=3/6) in the AIS-A 10M-cell cohort have recovered two levels of motor function. Improvements in arm, hand and finger function at months three and six following administration of AST-OPC1 have been confirmed and have improved further at month nine. All six patients have achieved at least one motor level of improvement on at least one side at month nine.

SCiStar is evaluating three sequential escalating doses of AST-OPC1 (up to 20M cells) in as many as 35 patients with sub-acute (C-5 to C-7) motor-complete cervical spinal cord injury. The patients have essentially lost all movement below the injury site and have severe paralysis of the upper and lower limbs.

According the ClinicalTrials.gov, the estimated study completion date is September 2018.