Scotts Miracle-Gro cuts full-year guidance, shares -3% premarket

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) -2.9% premarket after lowering its FY 2017 guidance, citing a greater than 10% decline in performance in the mass retail segment due to changes in merchandising strategies and tighter inventory management.

SMG now sees FY 2017 EPS of $4.00-$4.20, vs. previous guidance of $4.10-$4.30 and $4.19 analyst consensus estimate, with revenue growth of 3%-4% vs. earlier guidance of 6%-7% to $2.92B-$2.95B and $2.98B consensus.

SMG also says it has increased its share repurchase activity in recent weeks, and expects to buy back $250M-$275M of shares on a full-year basis.