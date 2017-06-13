Macquarie Research reiterates Micron at Outperform, raises forecast

Macquarie Research analyst Srini Pajjuri reiterates the Outperform rating and $35 price target for Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU), according to Barron’s.

Pajjuri raised FY revenue and EPS estimates up to $19.58B and $4.33 per share, compared to the previous $19.507B and $4.27 per share. For FY18, the estimates are now $21.675B and $5.53 EPS, raised from $21.446B and $5.34 per share.

The analyst cites the demand for DRAM, stability in personal computer builds, and smartphone shipment recovery in China along with potential DRAM growth in data centers.