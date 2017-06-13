Macquarie Research reiterates Micron at Outperform, raises forecast

Macquarie Research analyst Srini Pajjuri reiterates the Outperform rating and $35 price target for Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU), according to Barron’s.
Pajjuri raised FY revenue and EPS estimates up to $19.58B and $4.33 per share, compared to the previous $19.507B and $4.27 per share. For FY18, the estimates are now $21.675B and $5.53 EPS, raised from $21.446B and $5.34 per share.
The analyst cites the demand for DRAM, stability in personal computer builds, and smartphone shipment recovery in China along with potential DRAM growth in data centers.
Micron shares are up 1.67% premarket.
Now read: Micron Has More Meat Left On The Bone »