General Motors (GM -0.3% ) says it finished production in Michigan on the first 130 Bolt self-driving EV test vehicles.

The autonomous Bolt fleet is expected to grow to 180 cars as GM puts it to public road tests in San Francisco, Scottsdale, Arizona and Warren, Michigan.

"Expansion of our real-world test fleet will help ensure that our self-driving vehicles meet the same strict standards for safety and quality that we build into all of our vehicles," notes GM CEO Mary Barra.

GM press release