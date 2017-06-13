Goldman's trying to automate IPOs

via Dakin Campbell at Bloomberg

In less than two years since announcing plans to re-engineer its lucrative IPO business, Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) has been able to automate about half of 127 identified steps in the process.

The big Wall Street banks, of course, are under big pressure to improve productivity, not to mention deal with a new generation of worker bees less inclined to put in 100-hour weeks to put deals together.

The initiative comes from banker George Lee, a longtime rainmaker in the tech industry, and now chief information officer for Goldman's investment banking unit.

Early on, Lee and team took aim at pretty clear areas for disruption - think routine phone calls and emails to compliance and the assigning of lawyers - now it's all done with the clock of a mouse.

Now, Goldman is turning the automation focus to other areas like M&A and bond sales.