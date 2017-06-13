Stocks open higher as techs rebound

Stocks open in the green following back-to-back losing sessions, with a bounce in big-name tech stocks helping the broader picture; Dow and S&P +0.3% , Nasdaq +0.6% .

European bourses are higher, with Germany's DAX +0.6% , France's CAC +0.5% and U.K.'s FTSE +0.1% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei finished -0.1% while China's Shanghai Composite closed +0.4% .

In the U.S., the FOMC begins its two-day meeting today, where it is expected to raise interest rates by 25 bps, and investors will parse the Fed’s words for clues to further rate hikes later this year.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions will testify before the Senate Intelligence Committee on the probe into Russian efforts to interfere in last year’s election.

U.S. Treasurys trade flat, with the benchmark 10-year yield unchanged at 2.22%.