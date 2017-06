Monitise Plc (OTCPK:MONIF) is up 16.7% in U.S. trading after word of Fiserv's (FISV +0.3%) £70M cash deal to acquire the company.

Monitise is up 22.3% in London to 2.81 pence vs. the 2.90-pence deal price.

After hitting $1.35 in U.S. trading in March 2014, shares began a precipitous decline, dropping under $0.40 by that year's end and dropping to $0.041 by the end of 2015 as many investors looked for some kind of takeout. Previous large stakeholder Visa began unloading a 15% ownership in 2014.