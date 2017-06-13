World coal production suffers biggest drop on record, BP study says

Coal production fell by a record amount in 2016, dropping 1.7% compared with an average 1.9% yearly increase during 2005-15, according to BP's annual review of global energy trends.

China, which accounts for about half of the coal burned in the world, used 1.6% less of the fuel, compared with an average 3.7% annual expansion in the 11 preceding years.

Structural, long-term factors are behind the shift, BP Chief Economist Spencer Dale says, including “the increasing availability and competitiveness of natural gas and renewable energy, combined with mounting government and societal pressure to shift away from coal towards cleaner, lower-carbon fuels.”

The world consumed 1.6% more oil in 2016, with India’s use rising 7.8%, or 325K bbl/day, and China’s use adding 3.3%, according to the report.

Global carbon emissions, which grew at a ~2.5% annual average rate in the 10 years to 2013, remained stagnant in the past three years, Dale says.

