Pulmatrix in-licenses kinase inhibitors from Janssen subsidiary for use with inhalable iSPERSE technology

Pulmatrix (PULM +0.8% ) inks an agreement with Janssen Biotech subsidiary RespiVert Ltd. for exclusive global rights to a portfolio of kinase inhibitors that it intends to develop for inhaled formulations based on its iSPERSE technology.

Kinase enzymes play a key role in inflammation and cancer. Inhaled kinase inhibitors have promising therapeutic potential in chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis enabled by the ability of iSPERSE dry powder to reach deeper into the lungs.

Financial terms are not disclosed.