Variety: Google hires Apple chip architect for Pixel phones

Variety reports that Google (GOOG, GOOGL) has hired Manu Gulati, chip architect at Apple for nearly eight years.

Gulati’s LinkedIn lists his new job as Lead SoC Architect, which stands for “systems on a chip” and hints at the development of integrated mobile chips.

Google is reportedly looking to hire a couple of more chip engineers as the company moves towards making chips for future phones in the premium Pixel line.

Apple began using its own chips in 2010 under Gulati’s guidance. Google used a Qualcomm chip when the first Pixel phone debuted last year.

Self-sourcing chips can help differentiate a company's line of devices from the competition since, for example, numerous companies use the same Qualcomm chips in phones. Chip development can also cut off potential supply issues.