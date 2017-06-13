Dakota Access Pipeline reprimanded for lack of liability insurance

Energy Transfer Partners' (ETP -0.9% ) Dakota Access Pipeline is reprimanded by Iowa regulators for failing to comply with a state order to show that at least $25M in general liability insurance is in place to protect the public from possible oil leaks and spills.

A DAPL spokesperson said over the weekend that the company has the required insurance in hand, but at the close of business yesterday, no filings had been posted on the Iowa Utilities Board website indicating that DAPL had complied with the board's directive.

"What if the pipeline had broken. Who would have been liable?" says a pipeline opponent, complaining that intervention by Iowa regulators should not have been needed to fix the problem.