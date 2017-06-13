Highlights from Kellogg's conference presentation

Kellogg (K -0.5% ) posts the slides from its presentation scheduled for today at the Deutsche Bank Global Consumer conference.

The company is adopting a strategy to shift between highlighting "weight loss" products to "inner strength" food.

Global goals from Kellogg include leveraging the Pringles global brand, sustaining momentum in U.S. power brands and redeploying DSD resources to support more U.S. brands.

Also look for a new marketing model from Kellogg that moves toward real time and prioritizes ROI brands.

A top priority from management is to return Kellogg to single-digit revenue growth.