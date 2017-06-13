John Wiley +4% as Solutions unit paces Q4 beat

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:JW.A) is up 4% after Q4 earnings showed a solid beat on top and bottom lines with strength in its Solutions business.

That business grew revenue in double digits over the fiscal year along with "substantial" profit improvement, while the Research business grew in line, marginally positive.

Revenue by segment: Research, $234.5M (up 3% excluding forex); Publishing, $153.75M (up 7%); Solutions, $63.95M (up 14%).

For fiscal 2018, the company is anticipating revenue growth of low single digits in Research and low double digits in Solutions, along with a decline in high single digits in Publishing as print book markets continue to erode.

Overall it sees revenue and operating income both flat at constant currency, and EPS down low single digits mainly due to 2017's nonrecurring tax benefits. Capex will be slightly lower.

