Yahoo era ends as Verizon closes $4.48B buyout

Verizon (VZ -0.9% ) has closed on its $4.476B acquisition of Yahoo's (YHOO -1.1% ) core business, bringing to a symbolic end the saga of the sale of an Internet pioneer, and launching a pair of new enterprises each with a different focus.

As planned, Yahoo and its Internet assets will join with dozens of other Verizon brands (including HuffPost, AOL, Tumblr and others) under Oath, a new subsidiary.

"The combined set of assets across Verizon and Oath, from VR to AI, 5G to IoT, from content partnerships to originals, will create exciting new ways to captivate audiences across the globe," says Verizon's Marni Walden.

Meanwhile, what's left of Yahoo will register as an investment company, Altaba, to manage a stake of about 15% in Alibaba (BABA -0.4% ) and of about 36% in Yahoo Japan (YAHOY -2.7% ), along with cash and equivalents, some minority investments, and patent holding unit Excalibur.

With the closing, David Filo, Eddy Hartenstein, Richard Hill, Marissa Mayer, Jane Shaw, Jeffrey Smith and Maynard Webb Jr. resigned from the Yahoo/Altaba board, leaving Chairman Eric Brandt, Tor Braham, Catherine Friedman and Thomas McInerney (who will become CEO).

Altaba will trade on Nasdaq under YHOO through Friday; starting Monday, it will trade under ticker AABA (no action required by stockholders).

Yahoo statement

Verizon statement