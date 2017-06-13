Golden Ocean Group updates on delivery, catches upgrade

Golden Ocean Group (GOGL +1% ) announces that it took delivery of the Q Arion (to be renamed Golden Arion) vessel.

The company issued 1M consideration shares to Quintana Shipping Ltd. and associated companies in exchange for the vessel.

The company says its issued share capital is now $6,311,149.60 divided into 126,222,992 issued shares, each with a nominal value of $0.05.

In separate news, Seaport Global upgraded Golden Ocean to Buy and took its price target up to $10 (+50% upside).

Source: Press Release