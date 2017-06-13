Early-stage study underway assessing Threshold's evofosfamide + Yervoy in range of cancers

The first patient has been dosed in a Phase 1 clinical trial at the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center evaluating the combination of Threshold Pharmaceuticals' (THLD -1.2% ) evofosfamide (TH-302) and Bristol-Myers Squibb's YERVOY (ipilimumab) for the treatment of metastatic/locally advanced prostate cancer, metastatic pancreatic cancer, melanoma or HPV-negative squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck.

The single-arm study will enroll up to 69 subjects. The primary endpoint is response rate as determined by irRECIST criteria. According to ClinicalTrials.gov, the estimated final data collection date for the primary outcome measure is January 2019. The estimated study completion date is April 2019.

Evofosfamide is an investigational hypoxia-activated prodrug which is activated under tumor hypoxic (low oxygen) conditions which typify many cancers. Low oxygen levels in solid tumors are due to insufficient blood supply as a result of abnormal vasculature.

Management will host a conference call today at 4:15 pm ET to discuss the study.