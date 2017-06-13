Loonie surge continues as investors price in rate hike

Comments yesterday from the Bank of Canada's Carolyn Wilkins startled the status quo as she suggested a rate hike could be nearer than nearly all imagined. Her words sent the loonie (NYSEARCA:FXC) sharply higher vs. the greenback, and it's ahead another 1.4% today to its strongest level since late February.

A check of short-term rate futures up North finds the odds of a rate hike at some point this year up to 62% today vs. 29% at the end of last week (the BoC's last rate hike was seven years ago).

Scotiabank says at least part of the loonie's liftoff is thanks to catching shorts unaware. Still, the team thinks the currency has more room to run, particularly as the Fed may pause its tightening cycle after hiking later this week.

ETFs: EWC, CNDA, EWCS, QCAN, FCAN, HEWC