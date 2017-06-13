Blast backlash weighs on Colorado drillers; Anadarko -15% since May 2

The reverberations are still rattling Colorado's oil industry two months after the deadly explosion at a home near an Anadarko Petroleum (APC +0.8% ) well, driving down driller shares and raising fears of a regulatory backlash.

The April 17 blast was followed a month later by a second explosion, and have revived calls to restrict drilling near populated areas within Colorado’s Niobrara shale formation, the fourth-most productive shale basin in the U.S.

Since May 2, when authorities publicly linked APC to the home explosion, shares have lost ~15% and other drillers active in Colorado have been hurt, with Extraction Oil & Gas (XOG +1.5% ) and Noble Energy (NBL +0.8% ) both falling ~8%.

Investors are nervous about the potential regulatory fallout, says Stifel analyst Michael Scialla, who expects "at the very least... more regulation around [underground] flow lines... [Regulators] don’t even know where half the flow lines are in the state."

Baird's Ethan Bellamy believes “the practicalities of the state’s budgetary reliance on oil and gas revenue likely [will] prevent any overly draconian changes."