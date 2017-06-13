Longbow positive on Sherwin-Williams

Sherwin-Williams (SHW +0.9% ) tracks higher after Longbow Research upgrades the stock to a Buy rating on a favorable view of the integration of Valspar.

"VAL deal accretion and a potential decline in raw material costs can result in positive earnings surprises and upward earnings revisions leading to preservation, if not expansion, of SHW's valuation multiples and thus higher share prices," writes analyst Dmitry Silversteyn.

The firm's price target of $400 reps 15% upside potential for shares.

Sherwin-Williams is up 31% YTD and trades just below their 52-week high of $354.93.