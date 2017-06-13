Frontier up 6.1% as it sets $800M in debt tender offers

Frontier Communications (NYSE:FTR) is up 6.1% after word of cash tender offers for up to $800M in debt.

The company will fund the tenders via a new term loan B facility that it will enter into prior to the tenders' early settlement date.

Frontier lists six series of notes. Top priority goes to 8.875% senior notes due 2020, of which there's $1.07B outstanding; with an early tender premium of $50, total consideration per $1,000 principal is $1,062.50.

The company's also offering $1,060 per $1,000 principal for 8.5% senior notes due 2020 ($1.17B outstanding), and $1,017.50 per $1,000 principal for 9.25% senior notes due 2021.