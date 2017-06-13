Trump bank regulatory overhaul written by Dimon?

The WSJ's Emily Glazer checks some of the Trump administration's proposed bank regulatory changes against what Jamie Dimon had to say on those subjects in his annual shareholder letter in April, and finds plenty of similarities. Dimon does sit on the administration's business council, and has a number of Trump's high-level advisers on his rolodex.

Among the proposals:

Dimon's argument that once-per-year stress tests are too often; Trump's call for having them every two years.

Dimon's plea for modified supplementary leverage rules; Trump's ask for "consideration of adjustments."

Dimon's call for "significantly modified, if not eliminated" operational risk capital; Trump: "A more transparent, rules-based approach should be used in the calculation of operational risk capital.”

