Canada's energy regulator eyes new rules as firms find bad pipeline parts

Canada's National Energy Board is expected to push for a shift in standards for pipeline parts after TransCanada (TRP +0.5% ) and Enbridge (ENB +1% ) discovered some that they were using had been substandard, Reuters reports.

The changes must pass external standards committees that include the pipeline industry and would change the way manufacturers have been designing parts, making production more complicated, according to the NEB's chief engineer.

TRP and ENB say they acted immediately and proactively after discovering the issues and that all their pipes were safe.