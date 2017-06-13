CytRx shakes up clinical and regulatory leadership; shares ahead 10%

CytRx (CYTR +9.9% ) announces changes its its executive team responsible for clinical and regulatory functions.

VP of Clinical Development Shanta Chawla, M.D. is promoted to SVP of Drug Development with responsibility for regulatory activities and ongoing clinical drug development.

COO and Chief Medical Officer Daniel Levitt, M.D., Ph.D., will step down effective July 7. No successor is planned.

SVP of Drug Development Scott Weiland, Ph.D., will step down June 30.

Hurley Consulting Associates will continue to assist in the preparation of the U.S. marketing application for aldoxorubicin for soft tissue sarcomas.