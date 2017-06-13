Reuters: Taiwan to get first LNG shipment from U.S. Sabine Pass

With the imminent arrival of a tanker in Taiwan, the U.S. will increase the number of countries that have received liquefied natural gas from Cheniere Energy's (LNG -1.6% ) Sabine Pass terminal in Louisiana to at least 23 of the 35 that can accept the vessels, according to Reuters shipping data.

In May, eight vessels picked up cargoes from Sabine Pass with a total capacity of ~59.5B cf, going to several countries including Brazil, United Arab Emirates, Mexico, China, South Korea, Argentina and the first exports to the Netherlands and Poland.

Based on an average price of $3.12/MMBtu at the Henry Hub benchmark in Louisiana in May, the value of gas shipped from Sabine last month totaled ~$192M.