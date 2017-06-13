FDA Fast Tracks Pfizer and Lilly's biologic pain candidate tanezumab

Consistent with its aim to up its game to fight the opioid epidemic, the FDA designates Pfizer (PFE) and Eli Lilly's (LLY -0.7% ) Phase 3-stage tanezumab for Fast Track review for the treatment of chronic pain in patients with osteoarthritis and chronic back pain.

Fast Track status provides for more frequent interactions with the FDA review team and a rolling review of the Biologics License Application (BLA).

Tanezumab is a humanized monoclonal antibody that inhibits (binds to) nerve growth factor, the first NGF inhibitor so designated.

The companies are co-developing and will co-commercialize tanezumab under a global 2013 agreement.