Shaw +5.1% on deals to sell ViaWest, buy spectrum

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) is up 5.1% in U.S. trading following news it's selling its ViaWest data/cloud unit to Peak 10 for about C$2.3B (about $1.74B), and using proceeds to buy wireless airwaves.

The company had bought ViaWest from private-equity owners in 2014 for about $1.2B but began shopping the unit this spring as part of an ongoing refocus on core business.

Shaw will boost its nascent wireless unit by spending about C$430M on new spectrum licenses in the 700 MHz and 2.5 GHz bands from Quebecor (OTC:QBCAF). Shaw will use the new spectrum in its home markets of Alberta and British Columbia as well as southern Ontario.