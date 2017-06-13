Apple offers $1B bond for clean tech and environmental projects

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) offers a $1B bond for clean tech and environmental project investments as a response to President Trump withdrawing from the Paris climate agreement.

Proceeds from the bond offer will go towards financing energy efficiency at the tech giant’s facilities and supply chain locations.

Apple had offered a similar bond last year for $1.5B meant to honor the agreement signed in 2015. $442M of the money went to 16 different environmental projects.

CEO Tim Cook was one of several tech leaders who advised President Trump not to back out of the agreement.