Streamline Health Q1 top line down 11%; shares ease 8%

Streamline Health Solutions (STRM -8.3% ) Q1 results ($M): Revenues: 5.9 (-11.2%); SAAS: 1.4 (-16.7%); Net Loss: (2.0) (+9.7%); Loss/Share: (0.10) (flat); Quick Assets: 3.6 (-36.7%); CF Ops: (1.5) (+40.8%).

CEO David Sides says, "Our first quarter financial performance was as previously communicated, with a decline in revenue from Q4 of 2016 based primarily upon the anticipated revenue attrition of approximately $0.5 million combined with the negative net effect of selling our Scheduling solution suite while adding code auditing services. However, as we look at the remainder of the year, we are encouraged by the sales activity we are experiencing primarily with our new cloud-based pre-bill audit solution we call eValuator™. We acquired the initial concept for this new solution in September, invested development resources into it in the second half of last year and formally launched it at the HIMSS conference in February. In just four months, the top of our sales pipeline has expanded substantially with more than 50 current clients and new prospects interested in eValuator. We anticipate closing our first of several new contracts in this quarter, and ramping up our bookings and recurring revenue performance in subsequent quarters this year and next."