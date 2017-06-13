Dell has AMD Threadripper exclusivity until December (with exceptions)

Dell’s Alienware subsidiary claimed Monday that the company’s new line of gaming PCs would have exclusive rights to Advanced Micro Devices’ (NASDAQ:AMD) new high-end Threadripper chip until the end of 2017.

PCWorld confirms that the exclusivity only applies to major PC vendors including HP (NYSE:HPQ) and Lenovo (OTCPK:LNVGY, OTCPK:LNVGF) while smaller OEMs will retain the ability to use Threadripper in builds at launch.

The exclusivity still gives Dell advantage over its OEM competition, but AMD will still get its Threadripper in more hands before year’s end.