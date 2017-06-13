Omeros' OMS721 a Breakthrough Therapy for kidney disorders; shares ahead 10%

Omeros (OMER +10.4% ) follows through on yesterday's upmove on triple normal volume. Share had rallied almost 30% before retracing.

The catalyst appears to be the FDA's designation of Breakthrough Therapy (BTD) status to lead monoclonal antibody candidate OMS721 for the treatment of IgA nephropathy.

BTD provides for more intensive guidance from the FDA, the involvement of more senior agency personnel and a rolling review of the marketing application.

Phase 2-stage OMS721 binds to an enzyme called mannan-binding lectin-associated serine protease-2 (MASP-2) which plays a key role in the lectin pathway of the complement system, which is believed to contribute to significant tissue injury.

