Nintendo shows off 'Super Mario Odyssey,' more games in E3 video

In its live presentation at E3, Nintendo (OTCPK:NTDOY) opened with video previews and teases of games in development for its Switch console, though some anticipated titles are coming in 2018.

Buzzy title Super Mario Odyssey, an open-world take on the company's classic franchise, will be out Oct. 27.

Shares are getting a lift in the past few minutes, up 0.9% after the Mario video's reveal.

Nintendo also teased (but with no images or video) the next main Pokemon game in development, native to Switch, that's still a ways off ("over a year").

Downloadable content packs for its hit The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild are set for release this summer and fall. Nintendo confirmed Xenoblade Chronicles 2 and Fire Emblem Warriors for Switch for holiday 2017, as well as the Switch version of Rocket League (featuring cross-platform play).

Further out, Kirby for Switch is coming in 2018, and Metroid Prime 4 is in development but with no date information.