RedHill Bio launches two GI products in U.S., shares up 3%

Thinly traded micro cap RedHill Biopharma (RDHL +2.5% ) perks up on light volume on the heels of its announcement that it has commenced promoting two GI-focused products in the U.S.: Donnatal (phenobarbital, hyoscyamine sulfate, atropine sulfate, scopolamine hydrobromide) for the adjunctive treatment of irritable bowel syndrome and EnteraGam (serum-derived bovine immunoglobulin/protein isolate, SBI) for the dietary management of chronic diarrhea and loose stools.

The company has an exclusive co-promotion agreement with Concordia International (CXRX +1.2% ) for Donnatal under which they will share revenues. It exclusively licensed EnteraGam from Entera Health and will pay royalties on net sales.