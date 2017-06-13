1031 exchanges on chopping block?

Commercial real estate players must not be keeping up with their political donations? As a way to "pay" for possible tax cuts, lobbyists say Congress might be eyeing full elimination of the popular 1031 exchange program, which allows deferral of capital gains taxes on certain property sales.

These "like-kind" exchanges are used in 10%-20% of commercial real estate transactions, according to Green Street Advisers. The elimination would devastate a sizable cottage industry of businesses whose sole purpose is to facilitate these deals. Also hurt would be those that rely on transaction volume - Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD), HFF (NYSE:HF), Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR), and Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) come to mind; not to mention municipalities who reap transfer taxes when properties are bought and sold.

Then there's commercial real estate owners themselves, and the higher taxes they would face.

