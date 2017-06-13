Banco Macro S.A. lower 3.1% on pricing of follow-on offering

Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) -3.1% priced its previously announced global primary follow-on offering of Class B ordinary shares at $9 and ADS at $90, each representing 10 Class B ordinary shares for an aggregate offering of US$666M.

The company has granted the underwriters an option to purchase up to an additional 11.1M of Class B ordinary shares at the offering Price per Share.

Net proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes and, specifically, to be in a position to fund the expansion of credit demand in Argentina and to take advantage of potential acquisition opportunities in the Argentine banking system.

