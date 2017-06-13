Argus cautious on Foot Locker due to heavy Nike reliance

Argus lowers Foot Locker (FL +0.5% ) to a Hold rating after having the retailer lined up at Buy.

"We believe that it will be difficult for Foot Locker to reach its goal of mid-single-digit comp growth in the second half of FY18 given its heavy reliance on Nike products, which account for more than two-thirds of FL sales," notes analyst John Staszak.

"We note that sales of Nike footwear have softened after a strong five-year run and that Nike inventory levels are high. In addition, Foot Locker is seeing weak results in its direct-to-consumer business (13% of revenue), and has been forced to cut prices on its web site," he adds.

The final kicker from Staszak: "We do not expect a strong recovery in this business in the near term."

Wall Street analyst scorecard on Foot Locker: 14 Buys, 8 Holds and No Sells.