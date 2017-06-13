Digerati Technologies announces partnership with First Service Technology

Shift8 Networks, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Digerati Technologies (OTCQB:DTGI -12.8% ) entered into a Value-Added Reseller agreement with First Service Technology to serve the Kindergarten through 12th Grade (K-12) Education, along with the City and County Governments market in Texas.

Arthur L. Smith, CEO of Digerati, commented, "Securing FST as a market Partner with specialization in the Education and local Government sector is a big win for us. The sales-cycle for entry into this vertical market is a long and arduous path with very few companies succeeding. This is a mutually-beneficial relationship with Shift8 delivering a cloud communication solution that FST can immediately sell and deploy, allowing for rapid entry by Shift8 into a lucrative market with tremendous growth potential."

Calvin Womack, CEO of FST, stated, "Team FST is known for delivering innovative and proven IT, security and communication solutions to the Gov-Ed market. We feel very strongly about the Shift8 cloud telephony offering as the most comprehensive and affordable solution for our customers, and we are excited to have them as our partner. There is no doubt that the Shift8 Team is dedicated, knowledgeable and at the cutting-edge of cloud-based IP communications."

