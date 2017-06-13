Uber CEO takes leave; read Eric Holder's report

Uber (Private:UBER) CEO Travis Kalanick confirms to employees that he would take an extended break with no return date disclosed, according to Bloomberg.

Kalanick will return to a reduced role as the board works to divide some of his duties to a COO, who has yet to be hired.

Uber holds a staff meeting today to discuss the recommendations outlined in former Attorney General Eric Holder’s investigation into the sexual harassment and sexism claims leveled against the company. On Sunday, the board decided to comply with all of Holder’s recommendations in the report.

Read all 13 pages of Holder’s report here.

