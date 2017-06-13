Amazon launches new cash-back gift card program

Amazon’s (NASDAQ:AMZN) Amazon Prime Reload offers 2% cash-back to Prime customers loading money onto an Amazon Gift Card using either checking account or debit card. The bonus is added to the gift card balance within minutes.

Prime Reload joins Amazon’s other payment products that include the Prime Rewards Visa Signature Card with Chase Bank and the Amazon Store Card, which both offer 5% cash-back though the Store Card applies that as a statement credit.

Amazon doesn’t disclose Amazon Prime membership numbers but Recode did the math in February and guessed the number is at around 66M.