Commercial Metals to sell raw materials trading division; upgraded at Citi

Commercial Metals (CMC +3.5% ) maintains strong gains on news it is exiting its International Marketing and Distribution segment, selling its raw materials trading division to Carlyle Group affiliates as an initial step; financial terms are not provided.

CMC also says it plans to pursue a sale of its Texas-based CMC Cometals Steel division, which markets steel products, as well as a restructuring and sale of the remaining trading operations located in Asia and Australia.

Separately, shares are upgraded to Buy from Neutral with a $22 price target, raised from $21, at Citigroup, citing upside potential from Section 232 trade action.