Endo's Campanelli mulling discussions with FDA over potential OPANA ER withdrawal

In a presentation today at the Goldman Sachs Global Healthcare Conference, Endo International (ENDP +1.1% ) President & CEO Paul Campanelli said the company will work with the FDA over the issue of OPANA ER availability considering it is prescribed ~50K times each month. He implied that he would like to discuss the issue with regulator before acting on its recent request that the company voluntarily withdraw the opioid from market due to its abuse potential. He added that the company will no longer promote pain products.

Recent analyst action: Canaccord Genuity: reiterates Hold rating and and $12 price target; Oppenheimer: reiterates Hold rating; Stifel: downgrades to Hold and lowers price target to $15 from $22; RBC: Hold rating with $15 price target.

Previously: FDA wants Endo's Opana ER off the market due to abuse potential; shares down 14% after hours (June 8)