GE machine data analysis showcased at Berlin event

General Electric (GE -1.4% ) unveiled new software for power plants, oil drilling platforms and wind farms at an event in Berlin today, a day after the company promoted John Flannery to become its new CEO effective Aug. 1 after a transition to "a high tech industrial company" that’s increasingly selling software in addition to heavy gear.

Bill Ruh, CEO of GE Digital, the company’s software and industrial internet division, expects digitizing industrial operations to constitute a $200B market by 2020.

GE and Maersk Drilling (OTCPK:AMKAF, OTCPK:AMKBF) also started a year-long pilot to increase a drilling platform's productivity by monitoring machinery on board and predicting its maintenance schedule.