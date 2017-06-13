Google likely sold over 1M Pixel phones

Google (GOOG, GOOGL) might have sold at least 1M units of the premium Pixel phone in its first eight months, according to Ars Technica.

The figure comes from Play Store app install numbers for the Pixel Launcher, an app that is automatically installed on Pixel phones but that doesn’t work on other types of phones.

Play Store only displays those numbers in tiers but since the number of installs just crossed into the 1M to 5M tier, the number of Pixel phones sold is likely near the 1M end.

Lower cost Android devices dominate the smartphone market with an 85% market share but the Pixel is Google’s attempt to take on Apple’s iPhone. Pixel still has far to go to match iPhone numbers but investors now at least have a ballpark figure on how many Pixels have sold.

Previously: IDC: Smartphone shipments recovering, Android still market leader (May 31)