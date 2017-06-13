Food and beverage sales data to snack on

Susquehanna analyst Pablo Zuanic issues an update on the food and beverage sector after digesting the latest IRI scanner data.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST): No improvement in energy drinks, sales down 0.9% Y/Y for the four weeks ending June 4. Price +1.1% Y/Y.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY): Sales down 1.9% Y/Y for the four-week tracking period.

Kellogg (NYSE:K): Total sales down 4.3% Y/Y, driven lower by a 10% drop in the snack bars category.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS): Sales growth decline decelerated to -5.6% vs. -7.1% for prior four weeks.

Kraft Heinz: "Slightly worsening trends, we may need to cut our 2Q17 estimate", writes Zuanic.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ): "Worsening trends, with 2Q about 1pt worse than 1Q."

National Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:FIZZ): +58.5% four-week growth vs. +55.0% prior four weeks and +65% in Q1.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO): Carbonated soft drink volume -2.1% vs. -3.9% industry average.

PepsicCo (NYSE:PEP): Carbonated soft drink volume -8.1% vs. -3.9% industry average.

Dr Pepper Snapple (NYSE:DPS): Carbonated soft drink volume flatvs. -3.9% industry average.

Beer check: "Beer industry volume declined after a relatively stable period, with BUD, TAP, SAM with worsening declines vs. STZ growing."