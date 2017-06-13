Kenneth Goldman joins RingCentral board of directors

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) announced the appointment of Kenneth Goldman to its board of directors.

Goldman most recently was CFO at Yahoo, overseeing all global finance functions for the company. Prior to Yahoo Goldman served in CFO roles for several enterprise technology companies including Fortinet and Siebel Systems.

CEO Vlad Shmunis: “Ken has an impressive background and depth and breadth of experience in scaling multiple technology companies, I’m excited to welcome him to our board of directors as we march towards our goal of achieving one billion dollars in revenue by 2020. Ken’s leadership will prove invaluable as we scale our business to meet our global customers’ communications and collaboration needs.”