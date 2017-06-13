Qatar closes helium plants 30% owned by Exxon

Qatar, the world's second largest helium producer, has closed its two helium production plants because of the economic boycott imposed by other Arab states, Reuters reports.

The helium plants operated by a Qatar Petroleum subsidiary were shut after Saudi Arabia closed its border with Qatar, blocking overland exports of the gas; the subsidiary is 70% owned by QP and Exxon Mobil (XOM) has 30%.

Analysts say a diplomatic dispute that lasts a month or more would cause a global shortage, and prices doubled the last time that happened.

Separately, QP and Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) signed a framework agreement to develop global liquefied natural gas bunkering facilities.