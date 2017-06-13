Aptose continues CG'806-stoked up move; shares ahead 11%

Thinly traded nano cap Aptose Biosciences (APTO +10.9% ) continues its rally on more than triple normal volume. Shares have jumped almost 45% since last week when management updated investors on pipeline candidates CGF'806 and APTO-253 during the Annual Meeting.

CG'806, a pan-FLT3/BTK inhibitor, showed superiority over other agents in a cellular model of FLT3-positive AML and completely eliminated AML FLT3-ITD tumors without toxicity in a mouse model. Another study reinforced CG'806's ability to kill primary malignant cells in samples from patients with a range of blood cancers.

The company is continuing its studies of APTO-253, a c-Myc oncogene inhibitor, aimed at identifying the root cause of recent manufacturing setbacks related to the intravenous formulation and to restore the molecule to an appropriate state for clinical trials and partnering.