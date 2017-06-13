Brazil corruption probe targets former Petrobras CEO Bendine

A judge in Brazil has ordered a corruption investigation against former Petrobras (PBR +0.7% ) CEO Aldemir Bendine, who was chosen by former president Rousseff to lead the company in early 2015 after the public learned about the Car Wash corruption probe.

Investigators allege that while Bendine was at the head of PBR he asked for and received 3M reais (~$907K) in bribes from the Odebrecht construction firm.

The judge's order suggests corruption may have continued at PBR while the Car Wash probe investigated construction firms for paying billions of dollars in kickbacks to politicians and former company executives in return for lucrative contracts.