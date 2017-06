The Drone Racing League has closed new funding, now with participation from World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE +1.6% ).

The wrestling company joins in with Liberty Media (FWONA +0.8% ), Sky (SKYAY +0.9% ) and venture firm Lux Capital as leaders in the $20M Series B round.

Insurer Allianz is the Drone Racing League's global title sponsor.

Six races to test drone piloting skill are set to start airing on broadcast channels including Sky Sports and ESPN in more than 75 countries on June 20.